Rege-Jean Page avoids the "darker recesses of the internet" because he doesn't like reading gossip about himself.

The former 'Bridgerton' star, 37, has revealed he doesn't want to see false stories about himself on social media and believes it won't affect him if he's not "listening".

In an interview with The Telegraph newspaper, he explained: "I do generally try to avoid the darker recesses of the internet …

"It’s only demanding if you’re listening. It’s the same as when people say, ‘Don’t believe your own hype.’ Don’t buy into your own narrative, because it’s got nothing to do with you.

"It’s hugely flattering that there’s enough of a desire for people to talk about you. But it’s got no bearing on you or your work."

Rege-Jean went on to admit being thrust into the spotlight with his role in the hit Netflix show was tough but he tried not to let it become a "distraction".

He said: "It got a bit loud there for a minute, and that can be a distraction, if you’re not careful. Also, I’m not afraid of being patient and deliberate ...

"I do my best to talk about the rest of my life as little as possible, in public."

Rege-Jean also talked about his love of music admitting plays with his brother Tose as a hobby and he's turned down a number of record deals because he wants it to remain fun instead of being work.

He said: "I play music with my brother. I play music and … don’t sell it. [I turned down record deals] because then I’d have to find another hobby".

The actor has been focusing on movie roles since leaving 'Bridgerton' and was previously considered to be in the running to take over from Daniel Craig as the next James Bond.

However, Rege-Jean previously insisted he has "enough" on his "plate at the moment".

He told Vanity Fair: "It’s a conversation people are having, and it’s terribly flattering that they’re having it. I leave them to it.”

Asked if he would accept an offer to take over from Daniel Craig as 007, he replied: “I have no idea. It’s not a thing that is fully occupying my thoughts.

"I’ve got enough on my plate at the moment. I worry about the work I have, not other people’s jobs."