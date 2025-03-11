Michael Fassbender thinks Rege-Jean Page would be "amazing" as James Bond.
The 37-year-old actor has been tipped as a possible replacement for Daniel Craig as 007, and Michael - who stars alongside Rege-Jean in 'Black Bag', the new thriller film - believes the actor is a perfect candidate to play Bond.
Michael, 47, told Us Weekly: "I think Rege-Jean could be a frontrunner after this, to be honest.
"I think he’s fantastic. He’s got all the attributes. So let’s wait and see."
Rege-Jean has also received support from Naomie Harris, who plays Eve Moneypenny in the Bond franchise.
The 48-year-old actress explained: "I think Rege would be amazing. I’d love Rege to be the next James Bond. But who knows? I don’t know what’s going to happen."
Amazon MGM recently assumed full creative control of the Bond franchise, following the surprise departures of long-term producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson.
And Jane Seymour - who played Solitaire opposite Sir Roger Moore in 1973's 'Live and Let Die' - has admitted to being optimistic about the future of the franchise.
The 74-year-old actress told PEOPLE: "I hope they're good. I mean, it's an end of an era, isn't it?
"I am sure it'll do really well. I think Bond will keep going. People love Bond. It's a great franchise."
The veteran actress also revealed that she would happily return to the film series in the future.
Asked about the possibility, she said: "I've always said I'd be very happy to be a part of it. I'm very proud to have been part of that, but I was like a really early Bond when they actually did the books. Well, maybe. We'll see.
"I mean, I was very young when I did it. I was 20."
