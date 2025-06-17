Barbra Streisand "can't remember" if she had sex with Warren Beatty.

Barbra Streisand 'can't remember' if she had sex with Warren Beatty

The 83-year-old singer and actress recalls sleeping alongside the Dick Tracy actor once, but to this day she isn't sure if they got jiggy with it between the sheets.

She told The New Yorker: "I know I slept in the bed with him, but I can’t remember if we actually had penetration.

"I swear to God, I can’t. There are certain things I block out."

While Barbra can't remember whether she and Warren were intimate that evening, the pair remain pals and they engage in a "wonderful" conversation about their lives on her birthday every year.

She said: "But I know we’re still friends. Every year on my birthday, he calls me and we have a wonderful talk about our lives, our children, and so forth.

"So we’re still friends. I met him when I was fifteen years old, and he was twenty-one, I think."

Barbra recently opened up about her relationship with Warren in her 2023 memoir My Name Is Barbra.

In the tome, which is a whopping 992 pages long, Barbra recalled spotting the star at the Clinton Playhouse in Connecticut when he was 21, and she was 16 years old.

She wrote about the Bonnie and Clyde star being "tall with movie-star looks, and women were already falling at his feet."

What's more, she described him as "one of my flings" during a 1977 interview with Playboy magazine, after she was quizzed on the pair being "romantically linked" to one another.

She wrote in her tome: "I said blithely, 'One of my flings.'

"I was just tossing off a reply, playing the role of a jaded woman of the world."

Beatty, 88, has also been linked to Madonna, Julie Christie, Cher and Dame Joan Collins in the past - and he once denied having sex "with 12,775 people".

Speaking to AARP The Magazine, he said: "Think about it, sleeping with 12,775 people. That would mean not just that there were multiple people a day, but that there was no repetition."