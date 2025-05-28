Renee Rapp's mom gave her daughter a "pop star name".

Renee Rapp has enjoyed success as a musician and as an actress

The 25-year-old singer has revealed that her mom Denise made a conscious decision to include some alliteration in Renee's name, because she thought it could influence her long-term future.

Speaking to Amy Poehler on the 'Good Hang' podcast, Renee explained: "My mom chose my first and last name to be, well, okay, arguably chose my first and last name to both have [two letter R's]. She was like, 'Alliteration, just in case she wants to be a pop star' before I was born."

Renee is now thankful that her mom was so considered in her decision-making.

The blonde beauty - who starred in the 2024 'Mean Girls' movie - said: "I'm like, 'Thank you, God.'"

Amy then replied: "She gave you a pop star name just in case, because Renee Rapp is a huge pop star name."

Renee's dad, Charles, previously admitted to being very hard on his daughter during her younger years.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times newspaper in 2023, he explained: "I’m very competitive, and I think Denise is competitive.

"Growing up, we would tell Reneé if [her voice] didn’t sound good. I used to tell her, ‘OK, that was fantastic, Reneé, but what could you have done differently? How could you have done it better?’"

Meanwhile, Renee has admitted to being "very sensitive" and "protective" of herself.

The actress - who previously played Regina George in the Broadway musical 'Mean Girls' - told InStyle: "My biggest fear is being misunderstood. I'm a very passionate person. I'm very sensitive. I am protective."

Renee believes people often mistake her sensitive nature for her "just being a b****".

The movie star also admitted that she had a "very difficult" time during her younger years.

Renee - who released her debut EP, 'Everything to Everyone', back in 2023 - said: "I think that sometimes people can construe that as me just being a b****. I just have very big emotions and I feel very hard. It was really hard to live like that when I was a kid. It was very difficult. Living was exhausting."