Ricki Lake underwent a "lower face and neck lift" after losing weight.

The former TV talk show host, 56, reached her 130 lb goal weight earlier this year, but she's revealed her changing shape left her with loose skin around her neck and she went under the knife to fix it.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Ricki explained: "I'll reveal this to you. I've told other people, but I've had a lower face and neck lift ... I kind of think it's the best facelift I've ever seen."

The TV star thanked her surgeon Dr. Allen Foulad for his work and insisted she's happy to talk about her cosmetic surgery.

She added: "I love that I can talk about it. I'm fully transparent, always have been. I don't want there to be any stigma. This is something that was bothering me.

"I lost a lot of weight, and I had this certain thing [loose skin] hanging, and I had it fixed."

It comes after Ricki previously revealed she refused to take controversial weight loss drug Ozempic when her doctor tried to "push" it on her and she ultimately decided to slim down without using medications.

Speaking on Good Morning America, she explained: "The doctor was pushing it for people who were overweight. And he was saying you weren't going to be successful without it, is what he said to me, really.

"And I like a challenge. And I like proving people wrong. And so it p***** me off. I just was reluctant, and I wanted to give it a go on my own."

Ricki has lost weight in the past but insisted that this time round it is all a "lifestyle change" rather than a quick fix.

She said: "This is a lifestyle change. I've made this my job, and it's become my joy. Like, I just … I love it. I think it's safe to say I'm in the best shape of my life. "I say, this is what happy looks like. Like this is really – I could cry. I'm so happy. I'm so happy."