Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have a "very solid and calm co-parenting situation" after their divorce.

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef are focused on their children

The former couple - who have daughter Lucia, six, and five-year-old son Renn together - announced their split two years ago, and now artist Jwan has opened up on how they're handling their family life following the breakup.

He told Attitude magazine: "We’ve actually had the most wonderful relationship. It’s a very solid and calm co-parenting situation.

"We live 10 minutes away from each other. We speak every other day. We love our kids so much.

"It’s been an extremely lovely kind of experience. I mean, it’s not an experience; it’s a way of living."

The 40-year-old artist explained how his time with Ricky - who also has twins Matteo and Valentino, 17, from a past relationship - helped him understand his identity as a parent.

He explained: "I think at one point in my life and in our lives, we were effectively like, we were a very solid queer family, but also under a very heteronormative umbrella effectively. "Married and kids and homes and all of these kind of like typical things that I think most straight people would want and maybe also gay people.

"I think it’s an extremely important… I’m not going to say mission. It’s a little bit grand to use, but it’s been probably the most amazing thing to be a queer man in our society today to raise these kids into a pretty amazing awareness."

Jwan revealed how he often talks to the couple's children about "how different families look", in terms of "how many parents certain kids have", and "what kind of parents".

He added: "It’s educational for them, but it also really puts things into context for myself as a parent and as a person and as a queer man into understanding what it is I’m shaping here. "I think having kids is not for everyone. I think especially for us, it really is a pretty massive choice to make because I don’t have a womb.

"So, I’m not going to accidentally get pregnant! So, it’s pretty big, it’s a pretty big thing to kind of take on."