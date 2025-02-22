Rihanna has described ageing as “s***”, but “also a blessing”.

The 37-year-old singer and fashion firm boss, whose real name is Robyn Fenty, made the admission as she spoke about her outlook on life and music as she reflected on her long career and personal growth.

She told Harper’s Bazaar UK about how she is focusing on living in the present and valuing experiences over material possessions: “Getting old is s***, but it’s also a blessing.

“My legacy is right now. That’s all I have the most control over. My legacy is what I do with my time at this moment.

“How am I present with the people around me? How am I grateful? How am I making this a happy moment? How am I making a memory?

“I’m even in the space of not even spending my money on things, but I’ll spend my money on an experience.

“That’s something no-one can take from me. Somebody could rob me right now of everything I have, (but) they will never take a memory, an experience, a feeling, a scent that reminded me of that moment.

“There’s just things that mean more when you grow up.”

Rihanna also addressed speculation about her long-awaited ninth studio album, dismissing rumours it would be a reggae record.

She added she is taking her time to ensure that her next release reflects her personal and artistic evolution, saying: “There’s no genre now, that’s why I waited.

“Every time, I was just like, ‘No, it’s not me, it’s not right. It’s not matching my growth. It’s not matching my evolution. I can’t do this. I can’t stand by this. I can’t perform this for a year on tour’.

“After a while, I looked at it, and I was like, this much time away from music needs to count for the next thing everyone hears. It has to count. It has to matter. I have to show them the worth in the wait. I cannot put up anything mediocre. After waiting eight years, you might as well just wait some more.”

Rihanna began her career in 2003 and has since achieved nine UK number one singles and four UK number one albums, along with nine Grammy Awards.

She is best known for hits such as ‘Umbrella’, ‘Shut Up and Drive’ and ‘What’s My Name?’.

The singer has two children, RZA and Riot, with her partner, rapper ASAP Rocky, 36, whose real name is Rakim Mayers – and who has just been cleared in court on a felony gun charge after he was charged of firing pistol at a friend.

The full interview with Rihanna is available in the April issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK, on sale from 13 March.