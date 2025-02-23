Rihanna’s two boys have completely contrasting personalities.

Rihanna’s two boys have completely contrasting personalities

The singer-turned entrepreneur has sons, RZA, two, and Riot, born in 2023, with her rapper partner A$AP Rocky, 35, and she opened up about how their children are developing as she looked back on her life and career in a new interview.

She told Harper’s Bazaar: “RZA is just an empath. He’s so magical. He loves music. He loves melody. He loves books. He loves water. Bath time, swimming, pool, beach, anything.”

By contrast, she said Riot is full of energy from the moment he wakes up, adding: “He’s just hilarious. When he wakes up, he starts to squeal, scream. Not in a crying way. He just wants to sing. And I’m like, ‘Okay, here we go!’

“He’s my alarm in the morning! He’s not taking no for an answer from anyone. I don’t know where he came from, dude.”

Rihanna said RZA initially struggled to adjust to having a younger sibling, “like all (new) siblings do,” but Riot has now taken charge.

She went on: “At first, Riot was understanding that his role was being the little brother. Now he knows he’s in charge.”

Rihanna and A$AP were first romantically linked in 2020.

She also revealed in her magazine chat fellow musician Pharrell Williams inspired Riot’s name after he and Rocky collaborated on a song of the same title in 2023.

Rihanna added: “He gave us this name thinking it was going to be a girl, because he had seen something online. Pharrell is very deep. He’s not surface. “He will never say anything and just leave it there with a full stop. He will have the entire history: the energy, the time, the month that it is.”

Rihanna also praised A$AP’s parenting, saying: “Watching him be a father is the greatest thing. His pureness. His charm. I’m annoyed because my sons sometimes just live for him more than they live for me.

“And I’m like, ‘Did you know who cooked you? Do you know who pushed you out?’ And they love him, but when I see it, oh, it’s the best.”