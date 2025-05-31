Rihanna's dad has died at the age of 70.

The 37-year-old pop star - whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty - has yet to address her loss publicly, but Starcom Network reported on Saturday (31.05.25) that her father, Ronald Fenty had passed away following a "brief illness".

The outlet reported that "family members have gathered in California, where Fenty passed away in the early hours of this morning", but gave no further detail.

PEOPLE magazine later confirmed the news, although his official cause and date of death have yet to be revealed.

The news comes just days after TMZ reported that Rihanna's brother Rajad Fenty had been seen at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and claimed that the 'Umbrella' hitmaker was also with him.

Ronald is also survived by Rihanna's mother Monica Braithwaite - whom he split from in 2002 - as well as daughters Kandi, 54, and Samantha Fenty, 44, as well as his 35-year-old son Rorrey Fenty.

Prior to their divorce, Ronald and Monica had raised their children in Bridgetown, Barbados where he worked as a warehouse supervisor and she was an accountant.

Rihanna had endured a rocky relationship with her father when she was growing up. and was at the centre of a public battle with him when he spoke to the press after she was assaulted by then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009.

However, the in the years that followed, she noted that she had "repaired" her relationship with her father and had to learn to "come to terms" with things that had gone in in the past.

She told Oprah Winfrey: "He taught me everything, and as awful as he was to my mom, at times, it didn’t compare to how great he was as a father.

"And I had to come to terms with that, and I was able to close that gap with him."

Despite this, in 2019, Rihanna sued her dad for allegedly exploiting her name for financial gain but elected to dismiss the complaint just weeks before it went to court.

The 'Diamonds' songstress is currently expecting her third child with rapper A$AP Rocky - with whom she already has Rza, two, as well as 22-month-old Riot - and Ron previously shared how much he approved of his daughter's relationship.

Ron told PageSix in 2023: "He's such a cool guy. Very respectable. He’s taking to fatherhood very well."