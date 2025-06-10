Riley Keough thinks Stevie Nicks has had a "great idea" for a second season of Daisy Jones and the Six.

Riley Keough played the title role n Daisy Jones and the Six

The 36-year-old actress played the titular singer in the TV adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's novel of the same name - which was inspired by Stevie's band Fleetwood Mac and their Rumours album - and she suggested she's keen to reprise the role again after the Edge of 17 hitmaker previously admitted she'd pitched a suggestion for another storyline.

Riley told People magazine: "I think that anything Stevie Nicks comes up with is a great idea, and she's wonderful. I love her so much.

"She's the sweetest. She's amazing."

Stevie, 77, revealed last October that she had pitched a second season idea to Riley and executive producer Reese Witherspoon, and while they "loved" her suggestion, they had been too busy to act on it.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "I wish that it could go into what if … had Billy come back after Billy’s wife died and knocked on her door, and they decided to make that last record that I always hoped that Lindsey [Buckingham] and I would make. That would make a fantastic second season.

"I talked to Reese and Riley about it, and they loved the idea, but everybody’s so busy. Riley’s on her way to becoming a big movie star. But maybe one of these days, they’ll do it.

"Until I saw 'Daisy Jones and The Six', I would have never thought it was even possible to emulate our life."

Stevie had expected to "hate" the programme and originally didn't plan to watch it.

She said: "I didn’t even want to see it, because I thought I was going to hate it so much. I had Covid when I saw it. I was in my condo in Los Angeles, and I can remember saying, 'Am I just watching my life go by?' "

Stevie felt the drama was very well cast and she was sad her bandmate Christine McVie - who died in November 2022 aged 79 - passed away before she got chance to see it for herself.

She said: "Riley doesn’t look like me. She’s much snappier than me. I couldn’t be as snappy as her in Fleetwood Mac. Christine and I couldn’t do that, because we were the peacemakers.

"Riley could be totally s***** and a smart a** and totally arrogant, because she wasn’t even in the band, and they weren’t even nice to her. So that was the biggest difference.

"But as far as her character went, it was very similar to me. And I instantly wanted to call her and meet her, and I did.

"I thought Suki [Waterhouse] was a great Christine — in her Englishness and just the way that she dressed. And you know what I was really sad about? That Christine didn’t get to see that, because she would’ve been so tickled by her.

"And I thought Billy [Sam Claflin] was spectacular. I thought he captured so much of Lindsey that it was creepy. He had the curls and that dark handsomeness that Lindsey had.

"One of my favourites was Camila [Morrone]. I thought that Camila and Daisy were a really good combination of me, the two of them put them together."