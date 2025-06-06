Rita Ora's new music is about celebrating her "sexuality".

Rita Ora turns up the Heat on her new single

The British pop star has just dropped her sizzling summer single Heat - the music video for which goes live at 5pm BST Friday (06.06.25) - and has explained that she wanted to embrace her womanhood and be "carefree and fun" after getting deep about married life to filmmaker spouse Taika Waititi on last album, You and I.

Rita, 34, told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I wanted to really celebrate my sexuality and the way I am as a woman.

“My last album was so different, it was about my love life and getting married.

“But with this next lot of music I wanted it to be so carefree and back to how I was coming up in the industry.

“I wanted to celebrate everything I have become.

“It’s not super deep, just fun.”

The 'Hot Right Now' hitmaker has been living in married bliss with Taika, 49, for three years now, and she insists she has never had a "type" and encourages her single pals to be open to everyone.

She gushed: "I feel in a really great happy place right now."

Rita added: “I have never really had a type, I have never really thought of it like that.

“It’s always been about the person.

“I’ve never cancelled anyone out as they don’t fit my perfect list of what I think’s perfect.

“You don’t really know until you meet someone who takes you by surprise. Being open may surprise you.

"That would be my advice.

“It’s helped a lot of my friends and now I see them and they are really happy, but admit they’d have never gone for that person.”

Stream Heat now on all major platforms.