Robert Irwin is "over the moon" that his "dream" of being on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has become a "reality".

Robert Irwin is taking part in Dancing With the Stars 2025

The 21-year-old conservationist has said it is an "honour" and a "privilege" to have been asked to take part in the 34th season of the hit ABC and Hulu reality show because seeing his sister Bindi - who won the competition in 2015 - dance with her pro partner Derek Hough in the ballroom at age 11 made him want to do it.

Asked by Derek - who now serves as a judge on the show - how he feels to be taking part, Robert said: "I cannot tell you what an honor, what a privilege it is to be joining this season.

"I remember being a little 11 year old - little 11 year old Robert about this big with a little bowl cut, you remember that!

"And watching you and Bindi just having the most incredible time, lighting up the dance floor, I just thought, 'One day that's going to be me.'

"I had these little dreams going, 'One day!'

"And now that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon, let's do this!"

The son of the late 'Crocodile Hunter' Steve Irwin is the first celebrity to be confirmed as a cast member on the 2025 show, with the rest being announced at a later date.

Although no premiere date has been confirmed for season 34, 'Dancing With the Stars' normally starts airing in mid-September.

It is not the first time Robert will be dabbling in reality TV as he has already had his fair share of the genre in the past, including starring in the Irwins' Australian Zoo documentary series, 'Crikey! It's the Irwins' from 2018 until 2022, and more recently, co-hosting the 2024 series of the Australian version of 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!' with Julia Morris.

And as their friendship is so strong, Robert called her an "honorary Irwin".

He told TV WEEK: "Julia’s a bit of a Queenslander at this point.

"We shot the promo at the zoo and hosted our gala.

"I mean, Julia has got her own khaki uniform. She’s an honorary Irwin at this point."