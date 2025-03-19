Robert De Niro "somehow makes it work" when it comes to being a parent of a toddler.

The 81-year-old actor - who became a dad for the seventh time when he and his girlfriend Tiffany Chen welcomed daughter Gia into the world in April 2023 - shared that the little one is doing "great" as she approaches her second birthday and revealed that sometimes she is even on set with him.

He told E! News: "Yeah, she's great! She came on the 'Zero Day' set a few times, I shot that last year. You make it work, somehow. Sometimes I have her on the set with my girlfriend. I'm lucky, I have a camper."

The ''Alto Knights' star is also "doing okay" himself as his daughter moves into the toddler phase, even if he has to watch a plethora of preschool television shows as part of the process.

He told 'Extra': "I’m okay. I watch these children’s shows, toddler shows… ‘The Wiggles,’ ‘Ms. Rachel,’ ‘Blippy,’ and there are others… especially ‘The Wiggles’ at this point."

The Hollywood star is also father to Drena, 54, and Raphael, 48, with his first wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Julian and Aaron, 29, with ex-girlfriend Toukie Smith, as well as Elliot, 26, and Helen, 13, with ex-wife Grace Hightower.

He recently told The Sunday Times Magazine: "Oh God, they would all have a different answer. Family is so complex.

"I try my best, that’s all. I hope they’ll be happy."

At the time, Robert explained that he is an "early riser" and likes to spend the first part of the day watching YouTube with his youngest before feeding her.

He said: "I'm an early riser. I’ve got a 19-month-old baby. I spend my mornings watching [the YouTuber for toddlers] Ms Rachel with her, and I give her her bottle."

But when asked if he takes on the other parental job of changing diapers, he said: "No, no, but I used to!"