Robin Thicke and April Geary tie the knot

The 48-year-old singer and April, 30 – who have children Mia Love, five, Lola Alain, four and Luca Patrick, two, together – got married on Friday (30,05.25) in a romantic ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to PEOPLE.

The wedding came just days after Robin got down on one knee and proposed to April again, seven years after they first got engaged in 2018.

April shared some videos on Instagram, showing herself in a long white lace gown with a veil for the ceremony, while Robin wore a tuxedo.

One guest posted a video showing Thicke walking down the aisle to Leonard Cohen's ‘Hallelujah’, with Luca as “ring security”.

Robin and April kept a seat in the front row empty for Robin’s late father Alan Thicke, who died in 2016 at the age of 69.

April’s video revealed the chair with 'In Loving Memory Of Alan Thicke' posted on the back of it.

She posted on Instagram: “Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring that one of my best friends @nikkiwhatnikkiwho @establishedjewelry made. I’m so obsessed with it, thank you!!! This trip was such a dream. I love you so much @robinthicke Also a huge thank you to @alilasky for clearing out the whole area and making sure there wasn’t a single person getting in the way.”

The pair first began dating in 2014, several months after the singer separated from his wife of 10 years, Paula Patton, with whom he shares son Julian Fuego, 14.

They made their first public appearance together at the Cannes Film Festival in 2015, two months after Thicke and Patton’s marriage was officially dissolved.