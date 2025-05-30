Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are getting married in Mexico this weekend (31.05.25-01.05.25).

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary are getting married in Mexico

The 'Blurred Lines' singer first proposed to the model back in 2018 and he got down on one knee for a second time during a recent trip to Cannes, France and now the happy couple have jetted off to the coastal resort of Cabo San Lucas with their friends and family as their big day finally aproaches.

April has been documenting the trip on her Instagram page, reposting pictures from the airport which showed the pair en route and others showing her with the wedding party wearing a 'Bride' sash.

Other snaps give a glimpse of the sun-soaked resort and a video shows the bride downing shots with her pals.

Another pic which April reposted shows friend on the way giving the destination as Cabo San Lucas.

Other videos show the guests gathering for a pre-wedding party with everyone wearing white.

Earlier this week, April shared she's battling nerves as her big day gets closer. In a post on Instagram, she explained: "I get married this weekend, and I leave tomorrow. And my nerves are so bad, like I honestly, all day, have felt like I’m going to vomit.

"And I’m just going over a checklist in my head of all the things I need to pack, all the things I need to pack for the kids. And of course, I haven’t packed anything yet."

April previously celebrated her bridal shower earlier this month and shared a note to thanks to her friends on Instagram for organising the lavish bash.

She wrote: "I was surprised with the most incredible bridal shower weekend I could’ve ever imagined.

"A few years ago Robin forced me to sign up for tennis lessons and I’m so thankful that he did because they led me to this group of BEAUTIFUL, kind, hilarious women. I’m so grateful to have each one of you in my life, I can’t say thank you enough for this weekend."

The couple got together in 2014 following the breakdown of Robin's marriage to actress Paula Patton, the mother of his son Julian, 15. The location of the second proposal appeared to be a sentimental one for the couple as they previously went public with their romance during a trip to Cannes back in 2015. Robin and April welcomed their first child together - a daughter named Mia in 2018 - and the model announced her second pregnancy later that year.

The couple became engaged before their second daughter Lola arrived in 2019 and she was followed by son Luca in 2020. Robin's first proposal took place during a family dinner on Christmas Eve, and April wrote on Instagram at the time: "YES YES 1000x YES."

The 'Blurred Lines' star previously revealed the couple were busy planning their wedding and had hoped to tie the knot in 2024.

He told PEOPLE: "Wedding plans are a priority, we're looking at 2024 and we're very excited ...

"My relationship with April continues to grow beautifully as we've matured into three-time parents together. She's really the most amazing woman a man could ask for."