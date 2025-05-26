Robin Thicke has proposed to his fiance April Love Geary for a second time.

Robin Thicke has proposed to his partner for a second time

The 48-year-old pop star initially popped the question to his partner, 30, over Christmas 2018 when she was pregnant with their second child together, and now Robin has asked her to marry him again by dropping to one knee on the steps of the famous Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in Cannes, France.

April shared pictures of the magical moment on her Instagram page and revealed Robin had presented her with a new ring. She wrote: " Robin surprised me during our trip to Cannes by proposing to me again with a new ring that one of my best friends @nikkiwhatnikkiwho @establishedjewelry made, I’m so obsessed with it, thank you!!! ... This trip was such a dream. I love you so much @robinthicke."

She added: "Also a huge thank you to @alilasky for clearing out the whole area and making sure there wasn’t a single person getting in the way."

The pictures show the couple dressed in matching white outfits on the steps of the iconic hotel.

The couple got together in 2014 following the breakdown of Robin's marriage to actress Paula Patton, the mother of his son Julian, 15.

The location of the second proposal appeared to be a sentimental one for the couple as they previously went public with their romance during a trip to Cannes back in 2015.

Robin and April welcomed their first child together - a daughter named Mia in 2018 - and the model announced her second pregnancy later that year.

The couple became engaged before their second daughter Lola arrived in 2019 and she was followed by son Luca in 2020.

Robin's first proposal took place during a family dinner on Christmas Eve, and April wrote on Instagram at the time: "YES YES 1000x YES."

The 'Blurred Lines' star previously revealed the couple were busy planning their wedding and had hoped to tie the knot in 2024.

He told PEOPLE: "Wedding plans are a priority, we're looking at 2024 and we're very excited ...

"My relationship with April continues to grow beautifully as we've matured into three-time parents together. She's really the most amazing woman a man could ask for."