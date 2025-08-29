Suzi Quatro believes in reincarnation.

The 75-year-old rock legend - who lost her both her parents Art and Helen many years ago - has a firm belief in an afterlife and believes that after we die we get the chance to come back to Earth and rectify the mistakes of our past lives.

The Devil Gate Drive rocker believes that it is a chance to return and live a better life based on the lessons learned from our previous incarnation.

Speaking on the Mumbelievable podcast, she said: "If you believe in reincarnation, like I do, it’s about lessons in life.

“It is interesting.

“My mum would always say, ‘You always win with god.’

“My dad said it all the time, ‘Why should I go to heaven, I won’t know anybody.’

“Brian May was good, he said, ‘Who wants to live forever when love must die.’”

Suzi already knows what she wants written on her gravestone when she eventually dies.

She said: “I get a double side because I’m a Gemini. One side says, ‘Now I get it.’ That always takes a minute to drop, and then people laugh because it’s funny.

“The other side says, ‘So many dreams, too little time.’”

Although Suzi is comfortable thinking about her own death, she has no intention of going anywhere soon.

The Can The Can singer has been busy working on a new album.

Suzi is currently working on tracks for her 18th studio LP which follows 2019’s No Control and 2023 duets record Face To Face, which was a collaborative record with KT Tunstall.

Despite being in her mid-70s, Suzi simply cannot stop making music, playing live or writing.

She said: “I’m touring non-stop. I do about 80 shows a year. In August I’m all over Europe, mainly in Germany.

“In October I go again to Australia for my 41st tour there. April next year it’s 10 big shows in the UK.

“I’m also right in the middle of making my new album, everything is good.

“I’m an extremely creative person. I always have been. I’ve always drawn, I’ve always done poetry, I’ve always written."