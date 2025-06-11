Ronnie Wood has led the tributes to Brian Wilson.

The Beach Boys star died on Wednesday (11.06.25) at the age of 82, and now Rolling Stones legend Ronnie, 78, was amongst the first to speak out on the loss, which came just days after the death of Sly and the Family Stone rocker Sly Stone.

He wrote on X: "Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning."

Country singer Margo paid tribute to the musician following his death as she shared her "gratitude" for the I Get Around hitmaker.

She wrote on Instagram: "Sending you all love. I’m so grateful for all the beautiful music and compassion he brought into the world."

Sean Ono Lennon - who is the son of late Beatles legend John Lennon and his widow Yoko Ono - also noted that he was "heartbroken" at the loss and felt "lucky" that he got the chance to meet him.

He wrote: "Anyone who really knows me knows how heartbroken I am about Brian Wilson passing. Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one of a kind genius from another world.."

Brian co-founded The Beach Boys in the early 1960s and enjoyed major success with them over the course of the next six decades, but passed away on Wednesday (11.06.25) following a battle with dementia, although his family has yet to reveal an official cause of death.

In a statement posted to his official Instagram page, his family said: "Our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away.

"We are at a loss for words right now.

"Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving.

"We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.

"Love and Mercy."