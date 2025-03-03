Ron Howard has marked his actress daughter Bryce Dallas Howard’s birthday with a tribute celebrating her showbiz and family achievements.

The filmmaker, 71, shared a throwback photo on Sunday (03.03.25) of himself and his wife, Cheryl Howard, 71, celebrating Bryce’s birthday when she was a child.

He said online: “Happy Birthday, Daughter! You’ve always made your mom and me happy and incredibly proud.

“But the scope of what you’ve achieved with your family and career and the future you are building exceeds our wildest hopes from back when you were this adorable kid we loved so much.”

Bryce, who turned 44 on Sunday, is the eldest of Ron and Cheryl’s four children.

The couple are also parents to twins Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Carlyle, both 39, and 37-year-old son Reed Cross.

A day before his tribute to his daughter, Ron celebrated his own birthday, receiving a tribute from Bryce on social media.

The ‘Argylle’ star shared a photo of them together at an event, with her head resting on Ron’s shoulder.

She said online: “I love you so much Dad, more than words can say,” adding emojis of a wide-eyed face and a red heart to her message.

Her dad Ron first rose to fame as a child actor in ‘The Andy Griffith Show’ and later starred in ‘Happy Days’ before moving into directing and producing.

He has several upcoming projects, according to IMDb, including a role as a producer on a ‘Curious George’ film and as an executive producer on a documentary about Barbara Walters.

Bryce has followed her father into the film industry, with credits including ‘Jurassic World’, ‘Spider-Man 3’, ‘Black Mirror’ and ‘The Help’.

She has also directed episodes of television shows including several in the ‘Star Wars’ universe.

Speaking at MegaCon in Orlando last month, Ron reflected on Bryce’s early interest in acting, saying: “She began to show a real aptitude.”