Ron Howard thinks that "problem-solving" is the "key" to a successful marriage.

The 71-year-old director tied the knot with Cheryl Howard in June 1975 and as they approach their golden wedding, admitted that being able to address and work their way through various problems that crop up is why they are still together all these years later.

He told People: "I think the whole key is learning how to problem solve, learning how to communicate and beginning to trust that you as a couple, you're good at solving this stuff."

The Academy Award-winning star- who has Bryce, 44, twins Jocelyn Carlyle and Paige Carlyle, 40, and son Reed , 37 with Cheryl - added that while there may come time in a marriage where neither party wants to talk to each other, that is the time to start facing things head on and "figuring things out" to avoid going the "wrong" way about things.

"Sometimes you feel like you don't want to talk anymore, ‘Just don't. Please stop.’ And that's the wrong path. You're good at figuring these problems out, and you begin to trust that — and trust each other.

"I think there's just a lot of luck in a marriage lasting a long time. I don't think it's something you can will into existence."

Ron added that being able to "grow together" is also imperative in a marriage as he noted that he and Cheryl have had the "good fortune" of a natural chemistry between them both whilst remaining "compatible" with each other the whole time, even though they have both been able to explore their individual interests and passions.

He said: "It's a good idea to obviously put yourself out there and be caring and loving and be considerate and all of those things, but you really have to grow together. And we've had that good fortune of our chemistry staying strong, our interests having grown and evolved, but somehow remaining compatible. And so there's an element of luck there. I count myself as supremely fortunate."