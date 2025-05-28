Rose Leslie doesn't want her children to watch "the cave scene" from 'Game of Thrones'.

Rose Leslie doesn't want her and Kit Harington's kids to watch one key Game of Thrones scene

The 38-year-old actress and her husband Kit Harington - who got married in June 2018 after meeting on the set of the fantasy series - have two young children together, and while she accepts they will probably discover the HBO show one day, there's one moment she hopes they never see.

She told Tatler magazine: "I don’t think it’s our decision. I think if they wish to see Mum and Dad do their thing – I mean, I’m not talking about the cave scene, I’d rather not – but the other scenes and whatnot [laughs].

"You’re right, there is something celebratory about it."

The scene in question is the moment their characters Ygritte and Jon Snow get intimate together for the first time in a remote cave.

Rose revealed she and Kit, also 38, don't actually watch each other's projects because they're usually been too involved in the creative process by that point.

She said: "Oh, it’s cringe! You’re like, 'Why did I pull that face?' You’d rather just watch something else.

"There’s no lack of support from either of us, but because we’ve helped each other with those lines [before shooting], it’s work and you park work, because you’re at home."

However, they recently stumbled on an old episode of 'Game of Thrones' and decided to take a trip down memory lane.

Rose recalled: "There are some replays on Sky and with the birth of our daughter, we were up late, feeding and flipping through the channels, and we were like, 'Oh, I wonder what episode is on' and it happened to be one we were both in.

"I’m speaking to him in a really high voice. We were so young! We struggle with watching one another, we struggle with watching ourselves."

A decade after her three seasons aired, Rose admitted she's still close with "the most wonderful human being" Emilia Clarke, while she didn't make the cut for the 'Game of Thrones' WhatsApp group.

She explained: "I’m not on it! It’s everybody who made it to the final series, so Kit is in the group.

"He speaks to several other cast members, but there’s a bond that they all have, because for nearly 10 years those guys were together on the most extraordinary rollercoaster.

"And I had the most brilliant time being a part of that and then stepping back and seeing it elevate to the phenomenon that it became."