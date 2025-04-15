Rosie O’Donnell has opened up about how her 12-year-old child Clay suffered isolation and fear.

The comic, 63, recently relocated to Ireland from her home in America in protest at Donald Trump’s second presidency, and she has now told of her youngster’s torment due to their autism and non-binary identity, which means Clay uses the pronouns they/them.

She told People: “They would not leave the house. It was me and Clay. And it got very isolating and very lonely.”

Rosie added for years, Clay preferred to remain in their own world – drawing, watching YouTube clips and retreating into silence.

The comic and actress feared the worst as she saw Clay’s behaviour becoming increasingly concerning. She said: “I was afraid because Clay’s drawings were getting darker and some of their thoughts were scaring me.

“I was very, very afraid.”

Rosie and Clay’s world took a turn when they were introduced to a program run by Guide Dogs of America, which pairs inmates with dogs in training for various purposes, including helping children with autism.

The connection came through an unlikely source – convicted murderer Lyle Menendez, who had reached out to Rosie after she publicly expressed support for his bid for freedom.

When Menendez invited Rosie to visit him in prison, she learned about the program and its potential to help families like hers.

She added: “I had never been away from Clay for 10 days.”

But encouraged by Menendez, she took part in the 10-day training program in February 2024.

The experience was transformative for Rosie, who said about taking part: “It was a very emotional bonding experience.

“It was one of the most cathartic things that I had ever done as an adult.”

Two weeks later, Rosie brought home a black lab named Kuma, who quickly became a lifeline for Clay. She said: “We went inside and her tail was wagging and they were loving each other.”

Since Kuma’s arrival, Rosie says their life has totally changed, adding: “All of a sudden there was this connective force alive in the house between us.”

Clay, who struggles with ARFID (Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder), now feels comfortable going out to eat when Kuma is present.

Rosie said: “The dog would lay on Clay's feet or put her head on their lap, and Clay would able to have a meal with me.”

She added about uprooting to Ireland: “It was something I needed to do for myself and for my child, and for my own sanity.

“It turned out to be even more wonderful than I expected.”