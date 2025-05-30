Rosie O'Donnell has "never" regretted moving to Ireland.

Rosie O'Donnell has 'never' regretted moving to Ireland

The 62-year-old comedienne revealed earlier this year that she and her youngest child Clay, 12, had left the US after Donald Trump was re-elected as president, and has now embraced the "friendly and intimate" way of life that she has discovered in her new home.

She told Variety: "Never, for one moment since I arrived here, did I regret my choice. People have been so welcoming, so accepting, and they have a different view of celebrity in the culture here. They are not prioritized over other people. People are much more friendly and intimate with each other in a real way. Every time I go into the pharmacy, I fall in love, because the pharmacist talks to you. Have you ever spoken to a pharmacist at CVS?

The 'Flintstones' star even believed that the pharmacist had a crush on her thanks to their civil approach and insisted that she just has a "beautiful way of life" now.

She said: "I call my friends every time, going, 'I think the pharmacist has a crush on me.' But it’s a beautiful way of life. The smallness of this nation fits me very well."

Meanwhile, the former talk show host - who was previously married to Kelli Carpenter and Michelle Rounds - recently made a guest appearance on 'Sex and the City' spin-off 'And Just Like That' as a brief love interest for Cynthia Nixon's character and explained that she can "understand the struggle" of women who only come to accept their sexuality later on in life.

She said: "100%. I know many women who only come to it in their 40s, and how hard it is when they set up a life with a man and children, and then they come to realize this basic thing about themselves. I understand their struggle. It was a relatable character — somebody who, for all different reasons, wasn’t able to be in touch with who they were, and then came to find the beauty that awaits the rest of her life. "