J.K. Rowling has insisted she won't fire Paapa Essiedu from 'Harry Potter' over his support for the trans community.

JK Rowling has clarified her stance on pro trans actors in Harry Potter

The 34-year-old actor - who is set to play Severus Snape in HBO's upcoming adaptation of Rowling's wizard book series - was recently one of over 400 actors who signed their name on a petition which called for the UK's entertainment industry to protection transgender people following the Supreme Court's ruling that a woman is defined by biological sex.

Responding to an article wondering if she'd remove him from the show over his views, she wrote on X: "I don't have the power to sack an actor from the series, and I wouldn't exercise it if I did.

"I don't believe in taking away people’s jobs or livelihoods because they hold legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

Rowling has been vocally anti-trans, and supported the Supreme Court's ruling.

Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson - who played Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger in the original film franchise - have all spoken out in support of trans people.

Daniel previously said on social media: "Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people.”

Rupert has shared similar sentiments, while Emma wrote: "Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned.”

Meanwhile, HBO chief Casey Bloys recently claimed Rowling's own views won't influence the new 'Harry Potter' show.

He told 'The Town with Matthew Belloni' podcast: “The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us.

“We’ve been in business for 25 years. We already have a show on HBO from her called C.B. Strike that we do with the BBC.

“It’s pretty clear that those are her personal, political views. She’s entitled to them. Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter."

Bloys insisted the focus is on "what's on the screen", rather than any opinions away from the story.

He added: "Our priority is what’s on the screen. Obviously, the 'Harry Potter' story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance. That’s our priority — what’s on screen.”