'RuPaul's Drag Race UK' star Cheryl Hole wants the drag community to unite against US President Donald Trump amid his attack on the art form.

Cheryl vows the drag community will "stand taller, shout louder and stand prouder" than the American leader following his declaration to scrap drag performances "specifically targeting our youth" at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, in Washington D.C.

Trump's unprecedented move - which has caused much uproar in the USA - comes as he announced on his Truth Social platform in February that he is sacking "multiple individuals" from the venue's board members and plans to make himself chairman in a bid to usher in a "new golden age in arts and culture".

Commenting on the censorship of drag by the Republican politician, Cheryl exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "Whatever is thrown our way, we're not going to quiet down. We're not going to disappear, we're not going to be silenced.

"If anything, we need to stand up taller, shout louder and stand prouder, because we can have somebody in power saying this stuff, but it's not going to stop us from succeeding and thriving, because the art of drag has been around for longer than anything, and we will be here well after his term of presidency, and into the future, and keeping this art form alive."

Amid Trump's criticism of the artform, drag king Lord Henry said the drag community wants to "force Congress to drop the multiple attempts at criminalizing gender non-conformity, including Trump’s executive order conflating sex and gender and the attack on drag artists through budget amendments, denying funds to organisations supporting and protecting this queer art form" at a protest march to the John F. Kennedy Center in March 2025.

And Cheryl - whose real name is Luke Underwood-Bleach - has insisted that fellow drag queens and kings will "stand together" and support those who may feel scared about President Trump's threat.

Cheryl said: "We don't live in fear. We don't let fear stop what we're doing because we as a community need to stand up, stand proud, and stand together.

"And if you are scared, if you are fearful for what the future holds, yeah, we all have an element of concern, but we are safe in numbers, and we will stand together, especially with our allies as well."

The drag queen icon has returned to the UK after a whirlwind 48 hours in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Cheryl was in charge of getting behind-the-scenes gossip from the historic 1,000th show of 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live!' at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino.

The event - which has held its residency on the Vegas Strip since 2020 - is performed by a rotating cast of past competitors from the ‘RuPaul's Drag Race’ global franchise.

Her trip was even more important amid the political climate.

The 31-year-old performer admitted: "For me, drag has always been about escapism, and whatever the troubles and worries are going on in your personal life in the world right now, however long it is, whether it's a three-minute performance, a 30-minute performance, or a full show or a 90-minute TV show, you’re escaping the worries of the world for that time, and that's why I want to continue doing what I'm doing for the people that need that escapism and some joy in their life."

To celebrate the 1,000th performance of 'RuPaul's Drag Race Live!', the milestone event was broadcast live on WOW Presents Plus on March 15, and it is now permanently available on the platform.