Russell Brand has seen his production company amass more than £8million

The comic’s Pablo Diablo’s Legitimate Business Firm Ltd made more than £3million from the previous year, its most recent accounts show – with the growth coming despite allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse by multiple women against the comic, all of which he vehemently denies.

The Metropolitan Police conducted a 13-month investigation into these claims and submitted a file to the Crown Prosecution Service in November 2024.

In response to the allegations, YouTube suspended Russell’s advertising revenue, citing violations of its “creator responsibility policy”.

Russell then transitioned to Rumble – a platform that promotes itself as “immune from cancel culture”.

The move appears to have been massively financially beneficial going by the latest accounts filed at Companies House, which have been revealed by the Daily Mail.

Russell recently relocated with his wife Laura and their three children to a £1.9 million beachside bungalow in northwest Florida.

The move coincides with his growing association with American conservative figures and support for Donald Trump.

His accounts were revealed after the BBC issued an apology following an internal review that identified eight misconduct complaints against Russell during his time with the corporation from 2006 to 2008.

One accuser, known as Olivia, described an incident where the comic exposed himself to her in a BBC bathroom, which he later joked about on air.

The investigation confirmed the event was common knowledge at the time but was not adequately addressed.

Another woman, referred to as Alice, alleged Russell used BBC cars to pick her up from school while they dated when she was 16.

The BBC acknowledged past compliance failures and expressed remorse to the affected individuals.

Russell has consistently denied all allegations, asserting his relationships have always been consensual.

He did not participate in the BBC’s internal investigation.