Ryan Phillipe was 'afraid' to play a gay character early on in his career

The 50-year-old actor - who was previously married to his 'Cruel Intentions' co-star Reese Witherspoon and has Ava, 25, as well as 21-year-old Deacon with her - took on the role of Billy Douglas on the soap opera 'One Life To Live' in the early 1990s but had reservations about playing a homosexual when the world was in such a "different" place.

He told People: "I was so young that there were elements of me that were afraid because it was such a different time.

"I think there were some fears associated with the point in time that we were at and it being before so many walls and ceilings have been broken in that regard.

"But I know that any fears that anyone had about me doing it immediately went away once I saw the reaction that it got from the people who viewed it."

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' star learned just "how important" the character was to some people and feels as if he "matured" through the whole process, especially as it gave him an understanding of what life can be like for others.

He said: "As that job progressed, I realized how important it was to some people. And I was only 17 years old, so you don't really have a sense of that.

“It was such a different time, but I very much matured through having had that experience and seeing the impact that it had for others.

"I think seeing my kids succeed and achieve and wanting and hoping that they have happy and well-balanced lives seems to be the case with all three. I think that's where the biggest source of pride in my life comes from, is seeing them achieve and be good people."