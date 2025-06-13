Sabrina Carpenter finds it "tricky" to have her relationships discussed online because she doesn't need opinions from "a bunch of strangers".

Sabrina Carpenter has opened up about her struggle with online discussion about her life

The pop star - who is rumoured to have split from actor Barry Keoghan earlier this year - has opened up about being the subject of online speculation and admitted she often reads things about her life which are wrong.

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "You’re like: ‘That didn’t happen then. That did happen then. You’re missing a few key details there'.

"People underestimate how tricky it is to navigate being a young woman, having relationships, and then having a bunch of strangers have opinions on them.

"Because surely, all of these people that are commenting, if they had the same microscope on their personal lives, I don’t think they’d be as eloquently spoken as me. I know it’s a tale as old as time. It’s just unfortunate that it’s still a tale."

She said of online criticism: "When you get down the little rabbit hole is truly when people start commenting on you as a person or you physically.

"All of those things that you’re already thinking on a day-to-day basis. You don’t need a stranger from Arkansas to remind you."

During the interview, the 26-year-old Espresso singer was probed about her current relationship status. When asked if she is "single", Sabrina replied: "Am I doing the single thing right now?. I’m doing the 25-year-old thing right now, whatever that means."

She also touched on how the increased attention surrounding her celebrity status has impacted her personal life.

She said: “What people probably don’t realise is the more eyes you have on you, the harder it is to love what you’re doing.

“You have to keep fighting to still love making things and to still love performing.

“The critical sides start to taint it, and they start to make things less fun. They start to make friendships and relationships less fun and enjoyable.

“(But) there’s still so much light and goodness in this, if you’re doing it for the reason of you love it and can’t live without it.”