Sabrina Carpenter has revealed why she doesn't smoke weed

The 26-year-old pop star - who admitted chocolate is her "vice till the day I die" - has revealed why she "steers clear" of marijuana, claiming it's neither a "positive" nor a "negative".

She told Rolling Stone magazine: "It’s just not for me. I don’t know how to describe it. It’s not positive. It’s not negative.

"It literally makes me nothing. I’ve acknowledged that that’s enough for me to go, ‘Why would I ever do it?’

"I don’t like the smell of it on clothing. I think that’s also why I steer clear of it. I like things that smell good.”

However, Sabrina admitted each of her albums will have a "key song" which was born from drinking "a lot" of booze.

She added: "There’s been a key song in every album that I’ve made since I was legal that has come from a lot of alcohol.

“On the last album, it was ‘Bed Chem.’ We had to be a little tipsy to write that song. I think that’ll be a trend. I never go crazy, but sometimes it’s fun for me.”

She was with her best friend Paloma Sandoval when they came up with the song.

Her pal recalled: "It was another incident of me forcing myself upon them. It was the first time that Sab and I shared a bed.

"We talked for an hour, and our sentences just trailed off into the abyss, and we both fell asleep. Nine hours passed by.

"We’ve just had such an amazing sleep, and both of our eyes just flutter open at the same time. We we woke up and just immediately picked back up those words that we had dropped when we fell asleep.”

She can't remember who said which half of the phrase first, but the "promiscuous" song had more innocent beginnings.

She explained: "The words appeared above us like a cloud, and we were like, ‘Oh, my God. We have bed chem!’

"I remember running around the house being like, ‘Yeah, we just found out we had bed chem last night.’ The song ended up being promiscuous, but we just meant we both slept like logs.”