Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have sent each other loving social media exchanges amid reports they are in the midst of a “nasty” divorce.

The ‘Borat’ actor, 53, met actress Isla, 49, at a party in 2001, and the couple announced their separation in April 2024, revealing they had quietly filed for divorce a year earlier and rumours have since swirled the pair were caught in a contentious split.

It was recently reported Sacha was left “furious” and “utterly betrayed” by an interview Isla gave with a Sunday newspaper on 8 February as she opened up about their “difficult” split and said “the women” in her life had helped her through.

A source close to the couple has denied the claims, telling Page Six: “All divorces have their challenges, but things have gone pretty smoothly with Isla and Sacha.”

It’s now emerged the couple are publicly maintaining a cordial relationship following their divorce – as Sacha commented on Isla’s Valentine’s Day Instagram post.

The comedian said online: “Stunning photoshoot,” under a picture of Isla reclining on a bed in a pink mini dress.

Isla responded with a “Thank you” – followed by a heart-eyed emoji.

Sacha also “liked” Isla’s Instagram post about her supposedly controversial newspaper interview, which a source told Page Six was a “sign of support for her.”

In the interview, Isla spoke about her parents’ divorce and how it influenced her own separation.

She said: “It was very harmonious. I don’t ever remember them fighting about anything. They were very inclusive of each other. That’s the dream.”

Isla also described her divorce as “one of the most difficult things” she has experienced, but added: “I never imagined my family being separated but we are committed and loving parents.

“We are building a new, healthy version of what our family looks like and putting as much care and love into it as possible.”

Parents of three Sacha and Isla – who have children Olive, 17, Elula, 14, and eight-year-old Montgomery – last year announced they were separating in a caption alongside a photo of them wearing tennis outfits.

It said: “After a long tennis match lasting over 20 years, we are finally putting our racquets down.

“In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been quietly working through this change. We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate your respecting our family’s wish for privacy.”