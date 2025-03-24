Sadie Frost is refusing to throw a big party to celebrate her upcoming 60th birthday.

The actress reaches the major milestone in June but she's decided she doesn't want to gather a crowd together for an extravagant bash because she feels "overwhelmed" in "big social situations" due to her ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

She told OK! magazine: "I don’t like the idea of just getting everyone together for a big party. I like small little things, you know? Even the premiere for [hew new film] 'Twiggy' was overwhelming.

"I know everyone says they have ADHD, but I do – and I’ve had it for a long time. I find big social situations not much fun. I get overwhelmed.

"So I’d rather do something smaller. I think on your 60th birthday you can celebrate any way you want to."

Sadie recently became a first-time grandmother when her son Finlay - from her marriage to Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp - welcomed his first child with wife Charlotte and the actress decided she wanted her granddaughter Daya to call her "Mimi" instead of "Granny".

She explained: "I think anybody that’s become a grandma struggles to identify with the new name. It can be like: 'Oh no, I’m suddenly going to turn into the grandma in Little Red Riding Hood and overnight I’ll have a perm and glasses’ - not that there’s anything wrong with that!

"A lot of people don’t call themselves granny or nanny, they have a pet name, and I chose Mimi. But weirdly, when I’m around my granddaughter, I say: ‘Oh, Granny’s here!’ so that goes out the window."