Anna Sawai grew emotional as she accepted the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series accolade at the SAG Awards on Sunday (23.02.25).

The 32-year-old actress was tearful as she picked up the accolade, admitting she was "kind of sad" that it would be the last time she'd be able to "celebrate" the FX drama series now awards season is at an end.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, she said: "Thank you so much. I'm very happy but I'm also kind of sad because this is probably the last time I'm able to celebrate the work with you guys.

"I love you, the whole FX team. Justin, Rachel, thank you so much for everything. My team, I love you... Thank you for believing in me, always."

Anna admitted the awards success and widespread critical acclaim the show has attracted has been "beyond [her] imagination".

She added: "Last year when this show came out, the only thing I wanted was for people to watch it, so this has been beyond my imagination, thank you so much."

And after Kieran Culkin had joked about the "heft" of the statuette, she concluded: "It is very heavy."

Shortly after Anna left the stage, her co-star Hiroyuki Sanada picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series prize and hailed his win an "honour" as he paid tribute to "all [his] co-workers" over the years.

He said: "Thank you so much. I feel like I'm in a dream of dreams. Thank you SAG Awards, I'm Hiroyuki Sanada, actor.

"I'm so honoured to be here with this amazing nominees. Thank you FX, Disney, all the crew and cast members of 'Shogun', I'm so proud of you guys.

"I had a great journey, I studied acting in Japan when I was five years old and moved to LA 20 years ago. I worked with great filmmakers and actors and I learned a lot from all of them. I can see some faces in this room, thank you guys.

"I put every single experience of my life into Shogun' then 'Shogun brought me here, so I'd like to thank all my co-workers in my life, and I'd also like to thank my team for always supporting me, this is for you."

Other nominees for the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series prize were Kathy Bates ('Matlock'), Nicola Coughlan ('Bridgerton'), and 'The Diplomat' actresses Allison Janney and Keri Russell, while the Male Actor nominees were Tadanobu Asano ('Shogun'), Jeff Bridges ('The Old Man'), Gary Oldman ('Slow Horses'), and Eddie Redmayne ('The Day Of The Jackal').