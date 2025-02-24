Colin Farrell gave a "cheesy" speech about the spirit of support and collaboration as he picked up a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Award on Sunday (23.02.25).

Colin Farrell at the SAG Awards

The 48-year-old actor scooped the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series prize for his work on 'The Penguin' and insisted everyone is a "supporting actor", whatever size of role they play.

Colin - who was introduced to the stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium by presenter Jamie Lee Curtis as "the man who gave me COVID at the Golden Globes" - said: "Guilty as charged. But Brendan Gleeson f****** gave it to me, so I was just spreading the love...

"Thank you so much. It's so weird, it is weird, so many I grew up with watching you on television and film, so many I've worked with over the years and shared the spirit of collaborative curiosity and all the stuff that we fail at doing and we succeed at doing and none of it is ever quantifiable and that's the beautiful thing and the annoying thing about what we do. It's just unquantifiable, it's playtime, you don't get to fully grow up, you get to keep the dream of a child alive as you try and figure out what it is to be human. It's so much fun and - time is running out fast.

"I want to thank my fellow nominees. Richard, Andrew, Kevin, and Javier, my deepest respect and admiration.

"It sounds cheesy to say, it is cheesy, but we're all supporting actors, there's the big parts, the leads, the small parts, the extras and all that s*** but we all support each other, that's what we do. In the bringing alive of stories, we support. We support the writers and directors."

Colin explained he was "sharing" the prize with the people he'd worked with on 'The Penguin' and then, noting he had been told to "shut up", gave a quick thank you to his family, including his sister, who he was joined by for the evening.

Other nominees for the award were Javier Bardem ('Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story'), Richard Gadd ('Baby Reindeer'), Kevin Kline ('Disclaimer') and Andrew Scott ('Ripley').