'Conclave' scooped the coveted Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture accolade at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday (23.02.25).

The religious drama beat off competition from 'A Complete Unknown', 'Anora', 'Emilia Pérez', and 'Wicked' to take the night's top prize, with Ralph Fiennes speaking on behalf of the cast to thank their "genius" director Edward Berger and producer Tessa Ross.

He said on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium: "I've not been elected to speak, I've been designated to speak on behalf of our 'Conclave' ensemble. We're missing the wonderful Stanley Tucci and Brian O'Byrne, and many, many others of our great cast, Thomas Loibl and Lucian Msamati.

"This is down to the genius of two people, Tessa Ross our producer and Edward Berger our director. And all our wonderful Italian film crew.

"We had a blessed time with Edward, whose intelligence and perception and insight and care has brought us our gift of our community, ensemble. Thank you to Focus who supported us along the way here, they have been amazing."

Echoing the theme of many of the evening's acceptance speeches, Ralph then stressed the "supreme importance" of community in acting.

He added: "People have spoken so eloquently and movingly about community, I don't want to add more, but we do recognise the supreme importance of it in our work and in the world. Huge admiration to the other ensembles we've seen tonight, I think that's what we are celebrating tonight, our community. Thank you very much indeed."