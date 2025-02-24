Selena Gomez found it "weird" for 'Only Murders in the Building' to win the comedy ensemble prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (23.02.25).

Only Murders in the Building cast accept their SAG Award

The 32-year-old actress was visibly shocked when she took to the stage with some co-stars but notably without fellow leads Martin Short and Steve Martin and admitted it was a surprise to take the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series ahead of 'Abbott Elementary', 'The Bear', 'Hacks' and 'Shrinking'.

She said: "We never win, this is so weird.

"Marty and Steve aren't here because they don't really care. I don't really know what to say."

Richard Kind then interupted Selena to remind her to thank her missing pals and she added: "Oh and thank you to Marty and Steve for helping raise me."

Growing serious, the excited star pledged to bring the award to the set of the show.

She said: "I'm genuinely so grateful, everybody, the writers, everyone deserves this and I take it home to all of us and I'm bringing it back to New York for season five."

Meanwhile, the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize went to 'Shogun', with star Hiroyuki Sanada noting that making the programme had been a "big gamble" for producers.

He said: "Thank you so much for recognising us. This is so special because it is from you guys. Thank you FX and creator Justin, Rachel for respecting our culture and belief in us.

"It was a great journey and 70 percent Japanese, with subtitles, it must have been a big gamble for them. They were so brave but 'Shogun' and this award is showing is that acting is a universal language. Thank you so much. "

Earlier in the evening, the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor and a Female Actor in a Comedy Series accolades were awarded to 'Only Murders...' star Martin and 'Hacks' actress Jean Smart, but neither star was in attendance to collect their prizes.