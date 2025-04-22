Melanie Blatt has swapped music for working in a pub.

All Saints singer Melanie Blatt

The All Saints' singer has taken to Instagram to share her new occupation and how she has swapped from being a singer to working as a chef in a pub in London every Tuesday.

She said in a video on Instagram: "Alright guys, I’m looking shocking today, extra shocking! But this is my shameless plug to come and eat my burgers tomorrow, come on, I know you want to.

"It’s a good way to start the week off I think. I’ve already been in the kitchen for so long already and it’s only 1.30pm.

"Anyway come eat my burgers! Also exciting news for me, and hopefully for you as well, I’m serving my burgers on Friday as well, this Friday coming."

The 'Never Ever' hitmaker works at The Londesborough near Hackney, London, serving options including either a slow-cooked beef or jerk chicken patty, which is paired with gravy, and a macaroni cheese burger for vegetarians.

The 'Never Ever' hitmaker announced her role earlier this month by posting a series of photos of her cooking and announcing her new venture, Full Fillings.

She said: "This was the day I turned 50! I spent it cooking for the people I love. I thought it was the perfect moment to launch my new business @fullfillingsfood.

"I’ll be at @thelondesborough every Tuesday. Follow the FullFillings page for updates."

Previously, Melanie dashed hopes of an All Saints reunion as she fears stepping on stage again.

The 'I Know Where Its At' hitmaker has a condition called Scoliosis - which essentially refers to a curvature of the spine or back bone - and had three metal rods inserted into her back, and she admits her body is "wonky" as a result, and the thought of performing and having a fall fills her with anxiety.

She told the Daily Star newspaper: "I'll never say never, but right now we're all doing our own thing. When we came back in 2014, we did two new albums.

"We were on top pretty much for eight years, so, you know, we've done it all. Shaz [Shaznay Lewis] is also releasing solo stuff, and it's just amazing. So I'm here to support her at the moment, that's my main focus.

"Also, I almost never want to go back on stage because I haven't fallen, and I haven't had a wardrobe malfunction. I'm scared if ever I go back, it's bound to happen at some point."