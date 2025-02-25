Sam Asghari loved feeling "disconnected" on 'The Traitors'.

Sam Asghari loved starring on the TV show

The 30-year-old actor recently appeared on the hit TV show and Sam has confessed that he actually enjoyed being cut off from the outside world.

Sam told Us Weekly: "That was a nice moment - that I was disconnected. I’m not going to say I needed that but I think everybody needs that.

"We’re so attached to our phones and when you go back - as long as everything is taken care of - then you’re not really missing much.

"I don’t have kids and I have other people that are involved in my life [but they] are grown up. So I didn’t have any obligations. It was a good moment to take away from that and really focus on the game."

Sam ultimately wanted to show his "true self and make some friends" during his time on the show.

The actor - who was married to pop star Britney Spears between 2022 and 2024 - shared: "I had a good time. It was perfect.

"I didn’t want to be this person that wanted to win the game so bad that I’m going to kill anybody that’s going to get in the way of me winning. It wasn’t going to be that. I definitely want to contribute, show my true self and make some friends."

Sam also claimed that he used the public's perception of him to his own advantage.

He said: "I didn’t want to get to the end by not saying a word. I wanted to use that, use my looks and perception [others had of me] to my advantage and not say anything.

"For them to think that I’m dumb and a big dummy only for me to then make it to the end and surprise people. There was a little bit of strategising and putting some life experience to it. So it was good. It turned out really good."