Sam Asghari has scathingly branded Kevin Federline a “professional father”.

Sam Asghari has branded Kevin Federline a ‘professional father’

The model, 31, made the biting remark about his former wife Britney Spears’ ex, who has two children with the pop star, when asked for his thoughts on the release of DJ Kevin’s forthcoming memoir, You Thought You Knew.

In a video shared by TMZ, Sam says when asked about the autobiography, which promises to delve into Federline’s marriage to Britney and his experiences as a dad: “Well, he was a professional father.”

Sam added: “It would be the first book that’ll tell you how to be a professional father.”

The remark was made while Asghari was leaving The Abbey, a popular venue in West Hollywood.

Kevin, 47, who was married to Britney, 43, from 2004 to 2007, announced earlier this month his memoir was on its way.

He describes the book as “extremely intimate and transparent,” aiming to provide insight into his rise to fame, the challenges of fatherhood and the emotional toll of public life.

In a press release, Kevin stated: “I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence.”

The memoir is set for release on October 21, 2025.

Kevin has two sons with Spears: Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18.

Following his divorce from Britney, the former back-up dancer gained custody of the children and received $20,000 per month in child support until they turned 18.

He later remarried, to Victoria Prince, with whom he has two daughters, Jordan Kay, 12, and Peyton Marie, nine.

Kevin also has two older children, Kori Madison, 21, and Kaleb Michael Jackson, 19, from his previous relationship with actress Shar Jackson.

Sam and Britney met while filming the music video for her 2016 hit Slumber Party, and began dating shortly after.

They got engaged in 2021 and married in June 2022.

But their marriage ended in divorce in 2024 following a miscarriage in 2022.

Sam is currently in a relationship with realtor Brooke Irvine.

Despite their separation, Asghari has expressed support for Spears.

In January, he told Page Six: “I think that the number one factor of a partner is to be there for one another, no matter what.”