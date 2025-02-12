Sam Asghari wanted to "be the normal part" of Britney Spears' life.

Sam Asghari wanted to offer normality to Britney Spears

The 30-year-old star first met his ex-wife on the set of her 2016 music video 'Slumber Party' and then went on to marry in June 22, and while he felt their romance was "meant to be", the 'Black Monday' actor admitted it was initially very "strange" because the 'Toxic' hitmaker was still under a conservatorship, giving her no control over her personal and professional affairs, until 2021.

Speaking on 'The Viall Files' podcast, he said: “This is a seven-year-long relationship, and it's the longest I've been in a relationship with somebody, and it's the longest she's ever been in a relationship with somebody.

“But, you know, we had to deal with — she was under the conservatorship, and that was very strange for me to deal with. I got hit with that at the beginning...

“I wanted to be the normal part about that life because she never, I don't think she had that."

Sam - who moved to the US from Iran when he was 12 years old - was "familiar" with who Britney, 43, was before they met but "didn't know" her music.

He admitted: “I didn't know any of the songs. If you put it on, I couldn't tell you different.”

They quickly sparked a "natural connection" and agreed to go on a date for sushi weeks after shooting the music video, and romance grew from there.

Looking back on their "traditional" courtship, Sam said: “I got to know her a little bit, and she was super sweet and everything was perfect. And then after that, I think we went to a movie. We kept seeing each other for a very long time."

But the 'Traitors' contestant filed for divorce in August 2023, citing irreconcilable differences, and shortly afterwards, Britney sparked controversy when she shared a video of herself dancing with two knives.

Sam was asked his thoughts on the shocking clip and he insisted he wouldn't have tried to stop her from sharing the footage.

He said: “I'm not someone that's ‘Let me, let me take your phone from you and not allow you to do anything and restrict you from posting your own content.'

"And, and especially if you're an artist, I think, you know, we're talking about she's a genius artist. What's in her head is gold, and it's what made her who she is.

“So when you take away the ability to, you know, make art express yourself, I'm not gonna be the one that's gonna stop anybody from posting whatever they want, especially if dance is the way you express yourself.”