Sam Asghari's new relationship is "all about love".

Sam Asghari is dating Brooke Irvine

the 31-year-old actor - who was previously married to Britney Spears - has been romantically linked with Brooke Irvine since last November and the couple are not interested in a Hollywood lifestyle.

Sam gushed to Us Weekly magazine: “It’s all about love. That’s what it is.

“It’s not about the industry, it’s not about Hollywood. It’s about what really is the most important thing, and that’s being present, being in the moment and supporting others that are doing this same thing.”

Sam and Brooke went Instagram official in January and made their red carpet debut on Friday (25.04.25) at the opening weekend of The Tryst Puerto Vallarta, an LGBTQ+ hotel in Mexico.

But the 'Traitors' contestant insisted it wasn't a deliberate move, though he thought it made sense because of the theme of the evening.

He said: “It wasn’t, ‘Now is the time,’ or whatever, but we’re here to support a great cause.

“Love is not about gender, not about race, not about anything. Love doesn’t understand any of those things, so that’s why I’m always going to be an ally of this [LGBTQ+] community — because they help me believe that and understand that. That’s what’s really great about this community.”

Sam recently caused a stir when he admitted he wouldn't want to date someone with a "high body count.

Speaking during an appearance on 'The Nikki and Brie Show' when asked whether he would "banish" someone if they lied about the number of people they had slept with, he replied: "Absolutely. Of course. It’s like a used car.

"You come over here, you can’t reverse the mileage on that car. That’s illegal. That’s against the law."

Sam was speaking alongside Chrishell Stause, 43, who appeared visibly shocked by his remarks.

Co-host Brie Garcia, 40, then asked him if there was a specific number of sexual partners that would be unacceptable to him.

He added: "Absolutely. I think more than like... no. Depends."

His fellow 'Traitors' star Wells Adams, 39, reacted by saying he felt "very uncomfortable" about his comments.

Brie and her twin sister and co-host, Nikki Garcia, 41, pressed Sam to clarify what number he believed was too high.

He said: "Obviously, the lower the better."

Sam added the number should reflect the person’s age.

Nikki then asked what would be an acceptable number for a 31-year-old woman, with Sam responding: "If it’s more than me… if the body count is more than me, then that’s going to be bad."

While declining to reveal the number of people he had bedded, Sam said it was "not high" and "probably around 10".

He added: "I didn’t count."

When Sam further elaborated it was also "mileage" that mattered to him in a relationship,

Chrishell interjected: "Oh my God. That word. I cannot."