Sami Sheen hasn't spoken to dad Charlie Sheen in a year

The 21-year-old OnlyFans creator confirmed the lack of communication in a new TikTok video where she lip-synced to a famous interview Charlie, 59, did with ABC’s '20/20' in 2011.

In the interview, Charlie was asked if there were drugs in his house, and he replied: "If there are, you better find them and give them to me immediately."

Sami captioned the video: “When people wonder why I haven’t spoken to my dad in a year but this is my dad.”

The TikTok comes after Sami opened up about her tumultuous relationship with both her parents, Charlie and her mother Denise Richards.

Speaking on Gia Giudice’s podcast ‘Casual Chaos', Sami shared how her relationship with Denise broke down in 2021, when she moved out of Denise’s home and in with Charlie.

She said: “I was living at my mom’s, obviously, with (Denise’s husband) Aaron (Phypers) and Lola and we were all fighting constantly.

“I did not get along with anyone. I kind of felt like the odd one out and being the older sister, the blame was like always thrown on me for everything.

“I was really struggling mentally in that house and there’s obviously a lot that I wish I could say, but I’ll get in trouble for saying.”

Sami said she eventually moved in with Charlie, believing it to be a more peaceful environment.

She added: “I wanted to try out living there and like, it was great until it wasn’t.”

The move sparked headlines when Sami, then 17, posted on TikTok referring to her mother’s house as a “hell house” and claimed she had been “trapped in an abusive household”.

At the time, a source told People Denise was “saddened by the situation” and had simply “set normal rules”.

Charlie responded publicly, saying: “Sam is amazing. I love her and all my children unconditionally. We’re having a ball.”

After some time at her father’s house, Sami said she grew “really lonely” and eventually left to live with a friend, before briefly returning to Denise’s home.

She added: “I was like, this is not working. My mom’s is not working.”

Sami added she moved into her own apartment shortly after turning 18, funding it with earnings from joining OnlyFans.

She said: “I started OnlyFans and I got an apartment a month later and I’ve been living in an apartment ever since.”