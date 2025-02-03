Sandra Bullock has warned fans of the threat posed by social media scammers.

The 60-year-old actress' image is being used as part of a bogus campaign on social media platforms, and Sandra has now engaged with the police in a bid to tackle the problem.

In a statement given to PEOPLE, Sandra said: "My family's safety, as well as the innocent people being taken advantage of, is my deep concern, and there will be a time when I will comment more, but for now our focus is helping law enforcement handle this matter.

"Please be aware that I do not participate in any form of social media. Any accounts pretending to be me or anyone associated with me are fake accounts and have been created for financial gain or to exploit people around me."

Similarly, Johnny Depp recently warned his fans of the dangers posed by "online scammers".

The 61-year-old actor took to social media in January to wish his fans a happy New Year and to warn them of "deceptive social media and email accounts" that are "impersonating" him.

Johnny wrote on Instagram: "Happy New Year, Everyone -

"Sadly, it has been brought to my attention that online scammers are intensifying their efforts to target my fans and supporters. As part of their tactics, they create multiple, deceptive social media and email accounts impersonating me and members of my team.

"Today, AI can create the illusion of my face and voice. Scammers may look and sound just like the real me. But, neither I, nor my team, will ask you for money or your personal information.

"We are actively working to combat these illicit schemes. (sic)"

Johnny then listed the handles of his official accounts on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

The Hollywood star - who has more than 28 million followers on Instagram - noted that he doesn't "interact directly with fans on any social media platforms, via email, or via chat-based platforms".