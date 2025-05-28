Sarah Jessica Parker was "really sad to say goodbye" to Mr. Big on 'And Just Like That...'.

Sarah Jessica Parker found it hard to say goodbye to Mr. Big

The 60-year-old actress' on-screen character, Carrie Bradshaw, dated Mr. Big in 'Sex and the City' and 'And Just Like That..' - but the character was cut from the show after co-star Chris Noth was accused of sexual assault back in 2021.

Speaking of Carrie and Mr. Big's relationship, Sarah told E! News: "It was romantic, and it was a disaster.

"It was destructive, and it was healthy. Big dying was really, really hard to do both professionally and personally. That's not just a thread. It's one of the main arteries that you would struggle to do without."

Sarah enjoyed the storyline of Carrie and Mr. Big's turbulent relationship, and she's found it hard to move on from their on-screen romance.

The actress said: "It was really sad to say goodbye to that. It's not like I needed it for my own health or wellbeing, but that was a hugely wonderful story to tell for a lot of years."

Chris was accused of sexual assault by multiple women in December 2021.

The allegations led to him being axed from the second season of 'And Just Like That...'. However, Chris denied the allegations, describing them as "categorically false".

He said in a statement at the time: "These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago – no always means no – that is a line I did not cross.

"The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women."

In 2022, Sarah revealed that she cut all ties with Chris after the allegations emerged.

Asked how she reacted to the news as a producer of the show, Sarah told The Hollywood Reporter: "I don’t even know if I’m ready to talk about it, but I don’t think … I wasn’t reacting as a producer."

Sarah admitted that she still found it hard to discuss the subject.

She said: "I should have worked on this [answer] because I’m just … it’s just..."