Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have given up on their dream of gaining Irish citizenship.

The 'Sex and The City' star and her actor husband fell in love with the country and bought a holiday home in Donegal where they spend vacations with their children. They have looked into the possibility of relocating to Ireland permanently but the dream has been shelved after they found out they don't qualify for permanent residency status.

Sarah Jessica worked with Rosie O'Donnell - who moved to Ireland earlier this year - on the new series of 'And Just Like That ... ' and the actress admitted Rosie had an opportunity which was not afforded to the couple. She told the Sunday Independent newspaper: "We’re [myself and Rosie] not in the same position."

Sarah Jessica added: "We do feel enormously privileged to be able to visit the country as much as possible, however, which of late has just worked out – our kids’ school schedule and our own work schedule has allowed us to be in Ireland a lot.

"So we’ve given up on the idea of being able to call ourselves Irish citizens. But it doesn’t matter because it doesn’t affect our love of the country and our time spent there."

Rosie, 62, relocated to Ireland along with her 12-year-old child Clay after Donald Trump was re-elected as US president, and she has since insisted she's loving their new life there and has no regrets about the move.

She told Variety: "Never, for one moment since I arrived here, did I regret my choice. People have been so welcoming, so accepting, and they have a different view of celebrity in the culture here.

"They are not prioritized over other people. People are much more friendly and intimate with each other in a real way. Every time I go into the pharmacy, I fall in love, because the pharmacist talks to you. Have you ever spoken to a pharmacist at CVS? ...

"I call my friends every time, going, 'I think the pharmacist has a crush on me.' But it’s a beautiful way of life. The smallness of this nation fits me very well."