Sarah Jessica Parker wants her children to be able to "take care of themselves" financially.

Sarah Jessica Parker has revealed her hopes for her kids

The 60-year-old actress has revealed that she wants her kids to be "pursuing things that are exciting and challenging" in their lives.

Sarah - whose son James, 22, recently began his own acting career - told 'The E! News Sitdown': "I really want my children to be educated in the ways that are fulfilling to them.

"I don’t think that there is one way to be an educated person or to be equipped to be an adult and try to fashion a life for yourself after what would be considered ‘finishing college’ - let’s say 22 years old.

"You want for them to be pursuing things that are exciting and challenging and hard and gratifying and to be able to ultimately take care of themselves, support themselves - emotionally, financially, and that they can be in the world and be a reliable person to themselves and to other people. And so we talk about work like that."

Sarah - who also has 15-year-old twins Tabitha and Marion with husband Matthew Broderick - is "curious" to see what her kids do in their careers.

The actress - who has been married to Matthew since 1997 - said: "I'm curious to see what they all do, but I hope that they feel - I hope all young people feel - to some degree, that they have choices and that there isn't one way."

Meanwhile, Sarah recently claimed that not being a "Hollywood couple" has helped her marriage.

Asked the secret to her happy marriage, she told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: "Probably that I don’t talk about it! It really is a secret.

"But maybe it’s because we’re not a Hollywood couple. We live in New York – maybe that’s good."

Sarah used to feel "insecure" about her appearance - but she's now stopped caring what people think about her.

The 'Hocus Pocus' star said: "I’ve always been insecure about my looks, so nothing has changed. But I’m happy. I don’t mind.

"Every day when I leave the house, I have to think twice about how I look.

"I know I’m going to run into someone with a camera and have to worry about whether I ant to wear my favourite baggy pants or what my hair looks like."