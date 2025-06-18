Sarah Jessica Parker feels proud to play Carrie Bradshaw.

Sarah Jessica Parker loves her Sex and The City character

The 60-year-old actress has played the iconic character in Sex and The City and the show's revival series, And Just Like That... - and Sarah admits that she's always relished the experience of playing Carrie.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the actress shared: "First of all, the way she was speaking, like her choice of language, I'd never seen or heard a woman talk like that."

Sarah then explained that she respects Carrie's "curiosity about sex and sexual politics".

She added: "Which is not like me - I don't talk about that at all even with friends. I'll talk about it globally, but I don't sit and share intimate details of my life that way."

Sarah thinks of Carrie as being a "little survivor".

The actress explained: "I admired that she was scrappy.

"She was a little survivor. She had instincts to keep her head [up], not always making smart choices and falling short of being the best friend or the best girlfriend or her best self, but I also was very happy that they were writing her that way."

Fans of the show have criticised Carrie's decision-making, including her relationship with Mr. Big. However, it's never been something that's bothered Sarah.

The actress - who has also played Carrie in two Sex and the City films - said: "There's a sentiment sometimes that she's frustrating or she's selfish or she makes poor decisions or she doesn't manage her money well.

"Yeah, all of that has been true over the course of the last 25 years. But she's also been hugely loyal, decent, reliable, a really good friend, generous, available, present, comforting, giving of herself in big, in small ways, that are private and public, to her and among her friends. And, she loves.

"If I were watching her and if I were her friend and I would see a misstep or see her keep repeating something, you know, however she was choosing to deal with Mr. Big, I'm sure I would feel frustration.

"But as an actor playing it, I want all of it. I want all of it."