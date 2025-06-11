Sarah Jessica Parker has started refusing to take selfies with fans when she's out in public.

Sarah Jessica Parker doesn't like taking selfies with fans

The Sex and the City star was recently asked for a photo at an airport, and she has explained she turned down the request for a very simple reason.

Appearing on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show this week, she said: "So here's what I've been trying to do, because I was just at the airport on Friday.

"A woman came up to me and she didn't say hello, she just said, 'Can I take your picture?'

"And I said, 'We didn't even meet. You didn't even introduce yourself. What's your name?' "

After the stranger said her name was Julie, the 60-year-old actress suggested a conversation might be better than a quick selfie.

She added: "I guarantee you it's gonna be so much more meaningful."

And she even had another chat with Julie once her family was settled with food.

Radio host Howard compared the situation to "a schoolteacher teaching everyone how to behave" and said it must be "annoying", but Sarah disagreed.

She explained: "Here's the thing: I kind of prefer it to somebody walking up to me with a camera already ready asking as they're clicking.

"I always am, like, startled by it. I much prefer to have a conversation — for someone to come up to me and say, 'Maybe this isn't your best time, my name is Veronica and I'm just here and I'm excited to see you.' "

Meanwhile, Sarah recently opened up about being regarded as a style icon, although she insisted other people’s perceptions have never had much influence on her choices.

She told Britain's HELLO! magazine: “It’s flattering, but it’s something I don’t really think about.

“I do love clothes and fashion, but I don’t go out to be anything other than myself.

“There’s a time when you’re young when you think a lot about people’s opinions of you, but I’d be at a disadvantage to spend a lot of time thinking about what other people think of me now, good or bad.

“It doesn’t allow you to be who you are authentically, for better or sores.”