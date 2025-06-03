Sarah Jessica Parker wants to remind the public that women "don't flat line at 50 or 60".

Sarah Jessica Parker stars on the HBO show

The 60-year-old actress has reprised the role of Carrie Bradshaw to star in the latest season of 'And Just Like That...', the 'Sex and the City' revival series, and Sarah is determined to spread an inspiring message through the TV show.

She told Sky News: "You don't flat line at 50 or 60.

"People are living pretty colourful, interesting, exciting lives and they have influence and authority. They're trying new things. They're leaving marriages. They're saying goodbye to kids. They're starting new jobs, they're leaving jobs, and they're getting married, they are widows, there's just endless amounts to talk about and it should be."

Kristin Davis, her co-star, also hopes to challenge certain taboos and stereotypes for women in their 50s and 60s.

The 60-year-old actress actually thinks there should be more shows like 'And Just Like That...' on TV.

She said: "It is insane that there aren't more shows like us, you know? I'm hoping that there will be.

"It's very interesting that somehow women, especially at a certain age, you're just supposed to just vanish. I don't know where we're supposed to be and that just makes no sense."

Meanwhile, Kristin recently confessed that she hates to be "out of sync" with Sarah.

The actress has learned some important life lessons from her 'Sex and the City' co-star, explaining that she always has to "check in" with the actress before a red-carpet event.

During an episode of her 'Are You a Charlotte?' podcast, Kristin explained: "I need to know what Sarah Jessica's gonna wear to our different events, because she might be wearing something that is, like, way dressier than what I pictured in my mind, and I hate to be out of sync with her."

Kristin - who plays Charlotte York in 'And Just Like That...' - actually loves getting "dressed up" for work.

She explained: "There's a part of me always, like, 'Oh my gosh, why do I have to dress up so much all the time?' But on the other hand, it's fun to dress up.

"And in life, I really don't dress up at all. So when we haven't worked for a while, then we go back to work and we get to get in all the clothes, I love it so much, because I don't do it that much."