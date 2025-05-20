Sarah Michelle Gellar is always "there emotionally" for Alyson Hannigan.

Sarah Michelle Gellar is still friends with her former co-star

The 48-year-old actress starred alongside Alyson, 51, on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer', the supernatural drama series, between 1997 and 2003, and Sarah has explained how their friendship has survived more than 30 years.

The actress - who has Charlotte, 15, and Rocky, 12, with husband Freddie Prinze Jr - told Us Weekly: "Moms understand that friendship doesn’t mean I have to call you every single day.

"There’s never a crisis time in my life that there isn’t a text from Alyson. I don’t mean that in a bad way. That’s how you maintain a friendship: by knowing the things that [matter].

"We don’t miss birthdays. We don’t miss the big ones. Those moments, that’s why a friendship lasts a long period of time. It’s not about being able to make the time every day or once a week to do an exercise class. It’s about when you’re on 'Dancing with the Stars', I couldn’t be there in person. I want to be there emotionally, texting you after every episode, making sure people vote."

Alyson actually married Alexis Denisof, her 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' co-star, in 2003. But the actress sought advice from Anthony Head, another former co-star, before she decided to pursue the romance.

She shared: "I remember Anthony Head saying - because at this point Alexis was on [the spin-off] 'Angel' - and so it was so obvious that we needed to decide whether or not this was going to be something.

"So I went to Tony and I was like, ‘Should we go on a date?’ He’s like, ‘Absolutely not. It will ruin your friendship. You guys are too good. Do not date him.’ So on the big anniversaries, I’m like, ‘Hey Tony, thanks for the advice.'"

Sarah, for her part, wasn't too surprised that Alyson married their 'Buffy' co-star.

The actress said: "Do you know this has happened to me numerous times? Because there was also another girl that had a similar, very hard crush on someone that I watched. It was Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"And I watched Kelly the day that she met Mark, and she came running and she’s like, ‘there is the hottest guy.’ And he was like, ‘No, not where I work.’ So, usually, I know how that ends."