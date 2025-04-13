Sarah Michelle Gellar celebrated her late friend Shannen Doherty's birthday on Saturday (12.04.25) by revealing their yearly "tradition".

Shannen Doherty and Sarah Michelle Gellar held joint birthday parties every year

The 'Charmed' star passed away on July 13, 2024, at the age of 53, following a battle with breast cancer that had spread to her brain and bones.

And on what would have been Shannen's 54th birthday, Sarah Michelle revealed the pair always had a joint celebration as the 'Buffy The Vampire Slayer' star's birthday is two days later.

Alongside a picture and video of Shannen from their final celebration last year, Sarah Michelle shared on Instagram: "For as long as I can remember, we have celebrated our birthdays together @theshando.

"This year I will keep that tradition, and celebrate you. I am so glad we were all together on this day last year, not knowing it would be the last like this. Happy Birthday Shannen."

Shannen's fellow 'Charmed' alumni Rose McGowan, 51, also marked her heavenly birthday, writing on her Instagram Stories: “Happy Birthday Shannen Doherty.

“You are missed, you are loved @theshando.”

Following Shannen's death, heartbroken Sarah Michelle penned: "How do you possibly find the right words to sum up 30 years of friendship? I keep reminding myself it only hurts this much because, there was so much love."

Rose also paid a touching tribute, writing: “Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live.

"Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted badass as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts."

Shannen - who was diagnosed with stage four cancer in 2020 - was surrounded by her loved ones and beloved dog, Bowie, upon her death, her publicist Leslie Sloane shared.

She told People: "It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.

"The devoted daughter, sister, aunt and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."